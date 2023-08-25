SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Reaches $31.98 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $220.58 million and $31.98 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014867 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,986.52 or 1.00033402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,484,306 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,484,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17640299 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $52,978,318.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

