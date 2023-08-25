SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €72.45 ($78.75) and last traded at €73.80 ($80.22). 103,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €74.05 ($80.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.53.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

