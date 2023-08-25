Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.98

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and traded as low as $19.63. Smiths Group shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 13,787 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMGZY shares. Bank of America upgraded Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($23.73) to GBX 1,920 ($24.50) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Smiths Group

Smiths Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Smiths Group Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87.

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.