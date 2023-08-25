Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.29

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and traded as high as $39.95. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 13,843 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMFKY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.83) to GBX 3,400 ($43.38) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

