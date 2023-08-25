Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.55. 2,827,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average of $159.55. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.75.
In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.32.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
