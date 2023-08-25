Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Lowered to $85.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.94.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $65.14 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

