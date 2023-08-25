Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. 205,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 211,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Society Pass in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Society Pass alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Society Pass

Society Pass Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Society Pass

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Society Pass by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Society Pass by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Society Pass

(Get Free Report)

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.