SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:BYOB) Short Interest Down 87.9% in August

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:BYOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BYOB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $18.40.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in firms expected to benefit from the gig economy, as defined by its advisor. The actively managed fund can invest in firms across all geographies and market capitalization.

