Somerset Group LLC Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Somerset Group LLC decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 7.4% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Somerset Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after buying an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after buying an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,234,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 246,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,966. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $119.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 56.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

