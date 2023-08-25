Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Shares Down 1.5%

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 10,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern California Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAL. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $24,732,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $23,969,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $7,674,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $5,762,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $4,406,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

