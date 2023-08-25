SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after buying an additional 1,642,368 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,105,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,050 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

