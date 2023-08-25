SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $177.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

