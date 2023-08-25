SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Destiny Capital Corp CO

Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after buying an additional 68,432 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 865,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after buying an additional 82,672 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 1,590,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,472. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.