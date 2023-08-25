SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Down 0.8%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.05 and last traded at $52.06. 10,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 72,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NANR. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,216,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,188,000 after purchasing an additional 244,349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 177,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 39,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

