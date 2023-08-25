SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Down 0.8%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.05 and last traded at $52.06. 10,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 72,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NANR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

