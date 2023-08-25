Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Bought by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,710 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.48% of Spirit Airlines worth $27,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 266.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after buying an additional 1,479,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $11,875,000. Finally, Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $11,688,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,233. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

