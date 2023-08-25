Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Splunk updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

SPLK traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,801. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -341.91 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.26.

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $160,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $83,922,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Splunk by 90.7% during the second quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 729,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 346,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

