Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $9.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPWH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $192.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 10,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $47,520.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,348.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 378,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 294,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

