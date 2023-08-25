Square Token 1-Day Volume Tops $102.33 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $105,432.10 and approximately $102.33 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Square Token has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04991968 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,007.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

