St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $848.60

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 848.60 ($10.83) and last traded at GBX 849.80 ($10.84), with a volume of 128740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 857.60 ($10.94).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on STJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,430 ($18.24) to GBX 1,500 ($19.14) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,400.56 ($17.87).
Get Our Latest Report on St. James’s Place
St. James’s Place Stock Down 1.0 %
St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.83 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,162.16%.
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.