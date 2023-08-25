St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $848.60

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 848.60 ($10.83) and last traded at GBX 849.80 ($10.84), with a volume of 128740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 857.60 ($10.94).

A number of analysts have recently commented on STJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,430 ($18.24) to GBX 1,500 ($19.14) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,400.56 ($17.87).

The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,158.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,017.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.83 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,162.16%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

