Status Hits Market Capitalization of $84.16 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $84.16 million and $1.59 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,127.72 or 1.00061803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,423,502 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

