Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $45.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.00, but opened at $44.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 1,329 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

The company has a market capitalization of $939.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock worth $401,840 in the last ninety days. 75.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,228,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

