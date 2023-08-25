Stifel Nicolaus Increases TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Price Target to $28.00

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

TXO Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXO Partners stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. TXO Partners has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that TXO Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,041 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

