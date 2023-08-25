Stifel Nicolaus Raises Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target to $3.40

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.40 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gevo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $311.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 1,105.89%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 36,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $60,309.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,012,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,897.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 28,496 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $47,018.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 769,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,227.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 36,551 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $60,309.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,012,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,897.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,908 shares of company stock worth $329,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Gevo by 33.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Gevo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 130,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 31.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 67.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gevo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

