Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 16,351 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical volume of 9,540 put options.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157,813.2% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,075,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,049,331 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 151,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,247 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,506,000 after buying an additional 3,639,061 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,325,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,294,000 after buying an additional 1,562,959 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

GDXJ traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,728,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,286. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.