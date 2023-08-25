StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $22.96.

Get Espey Manufacturing & Electronics alerts:

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.