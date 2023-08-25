StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Institutional Trading of iPower

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the period. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

