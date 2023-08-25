StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GTE opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.68. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $15.30.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 12.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
