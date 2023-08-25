StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GTE opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.68. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

About Gran Tierra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $7,986,000.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

