StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HIVE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.36% and a negative net margin of 176.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 893,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

