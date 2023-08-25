Streamr Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and approximately $771,997.14 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,016,486,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,956,753 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

