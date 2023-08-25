Substratum (SUB) Price Down 13% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $7.82 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018446 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014859 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,110.36 or 1.00041230 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036288 USD and is up 18.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.