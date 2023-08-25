Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,643,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group accounts for 11.8% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $45,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,637. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

