Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.42

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 262471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $585.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Summit Hotel Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after acquiring an additional 599,123 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,104,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,250,000 after acquiring an additional 278,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 867,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,458,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

