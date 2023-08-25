Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.42

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 262471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $585.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.
