Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Baxter Underwood Acquires 400 Shares

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Baxter Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Baxter Underwood bought 150 shares of Sun Communities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.59 per share, for a total transaction of $18,538.50.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SUI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.76. The company had a trading volume of 737,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,691. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.17%.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

