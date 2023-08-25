Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Up 3.1%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.64. 130,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 352,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark raised Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Super Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $363.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.93 million. Super Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

