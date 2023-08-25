Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
Shares of SZLMY remained flat at $30.79 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62.
