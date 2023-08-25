Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Shares of SZLMY remained flat at $30.79 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

