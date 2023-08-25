Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 19.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,927 shares of company stock worth $58,186,334 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $437.14. The company had a trading volume of 262,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.74. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

