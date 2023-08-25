Synovus Financial Corp Buys 5,451 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $186.80. 1,089,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,906. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.61 and a 200 day moving average of $195.44. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

