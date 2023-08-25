Synovus Financial Corp Has $164.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,196 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $164,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after purchasing an additional 358,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,414,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,892,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

