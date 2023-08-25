Synovus Financial Corp Has $44.61 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $44,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,241. The firm has a market cap of $279.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

