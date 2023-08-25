Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 342,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,662,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,172 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.33.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

