Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,924 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,097,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,993,982. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.03 and a 200-day moving average of $245.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $735.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,335 shares of company stock worth $12,461,940. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.