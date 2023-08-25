Synovus Financial Corp Sells 40,606 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,606 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.53% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $71,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,547,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,760,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

