Synovus Financial Corp Sells 408,243 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,823,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 8.3% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 1.48% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $734,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $157.17. 1,543,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,841. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

