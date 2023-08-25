Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,768 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

V stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.18. 2,275,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,068,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

