Synovus Financial Corp Sells 881 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 621,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,043. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

