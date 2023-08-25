Synovus Financial Corp Sells 9,228 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. 10,111,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,235,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $205.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

