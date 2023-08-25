TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €9.98 ($10.85) and last traded at €9.97 ($10.84). 469,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.64 ($10.48).

TAG Immobilien Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also

