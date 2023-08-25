Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
