Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. 2,270,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,709. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

